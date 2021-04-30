3rd Circ. Preview: Workplace Suits Spotlight May Lineup

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Employment law matters will put the Third Circuit to work in May contemplating bias claims brought by a former Drexel University janitor and a onetime Pennsylvania steel worker, and looking at a cargo ship engineer's lawsuit against Maersk over severe on-the-job injuries. A steel company will ask the judges to revive its complaint seeking insurance coverage of litigation over alleged toxic exposure linked to pollution. In another pollution matter, a convicted oil tanker engineer wants to sink his conviction for Delaware Bay dumping. The court will also analyze a funeral memorabilia company's contract claims against Xerox and an investor's lawsuit over...

