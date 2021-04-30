ICE Ordered To Hand Over Crime Victims Office Docs

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release records on a Trump-era office for victims of crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants, saying the agency improperly withheld some emails and documents outlining the office's organizational structure. The records are among a trove of 217 pages of documents that ICE claimed as privileged, but which two immigration advocacy organizations petitioned the court to release. Most of ICE's reasons for withholding the documents didn't land with U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses, who ordered the agency on Thursday to release a fraction of the records and to further explain...

