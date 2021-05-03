At W.Va. Opioid Trial, Drug Cos. Battle 'Occam's Razor'

Law360, Charleston, W.Va. (May 3, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The first opioid-crisis trial in federal court started Monday, with West Virginia communities saying vast sales of narcotic painkillers are an obvious explanation for large numbers of deaths, and drug companies describing themselves as scapegoats for the failures and crimes of others. Opening statements took place Monday in Charleston, West Virginia, in the first opioid-crisis trial against drug companies in federal court. (Jeff Overley | Law360) West Virginia's Cabell County and its largest city, Huntington — among the opioid epidemic's hardest-hit areas — used opening statements Monday morning in Charleston to depict their landmark bellwether trial against three drug distributors in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS