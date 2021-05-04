'Gateway Effect' Is Instant Flashpoint In Opioid MDL's 1st Trial

Law360, Charleston, W.Va. (May 4, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- West Virginia communities moved forcefully Tuesday to show that prescription opioids have been a "gateway" leading Americans on deadly paths to heroin and illicit fentanyl, escalating a crucial and controversial debate in multidistrict opioid litigation's leadoff trial. Cabell County and its largest city, Huntington — two plaintiffs in the bellwether trial that started Monday against the nation's three biggest drug distributors — underscored the issue's importance by making their first expert witness an addiction specialist who extensively discussed links between prescription and illicit opioids. "There's a clear connection" between abuse of prescription opioids and heroin, Dr. Corey Waller, managing director of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS