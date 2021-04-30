Texas Wants To Defend DeVos' Sexual Assault Rule

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas asked a Massachusetts federal judge Friday to allow it to intervene in a lawsuit challenging rules implemented by the U.S. Department of Education and its former secretary, Betsy DeVos, that limit schools' responsibility to investigate sexual harassment claims under Title IX. Because the Biden administration has taken steps to repeal the controversial rules, Texas said it now can't trust the Education Department to defend the rules and asked that it be allowed to protect its interest in the matter, according to its motion to intervene. Texas said its motion is timely because it comes on the heels...

