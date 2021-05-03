Investor Sues To Halt $1.4B Hilton Grand's Timeshare Biz Buy

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An investor in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has sued the timeshare company to block its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of competitor Diamond Resorts International Inc., arguing that a proxy statement supporting the merger omitted material information regarding the companies' financial projections. Matthew Hopkins lodged his complaint against Hilton Grand Vacations, or HGV, and company executives in New York federal court on Friday, saying they violated sections of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by negligently disseminating false and misleading information in the proxy statement and omitting key line items, wrongly causing him as a shareholder to approve the proposed transaction....

