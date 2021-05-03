Supreme Court Won't Hear Sumo Broadcasting Row

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an international jurisdiction question brought in a case involving footage of a U.S. sumo wrestling competition that was allegedly downloaded from YouTube and then broadcast in Japan. The high court denied Superama Corp. Inc.'s petition to take up its appeal of a Ninth Circuit decision that had affirmed a California federal judge's dismissal of its copyright lawsuit against Tokyo Broadcasting System due to a lack of jurisdiction. The justices gave no reason behind the denial. Nevada-based Superama launched the suit in April 2019, claiming TBS had asked about licensing footage from the...

