Supreme Court Won't Review Lockheed Martin's ERISA Win

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take a decade-old challenge to a change in Lockheed Martin's retirement plan, leaving intact a Ninth Circuit ruling against a former worker who said he didn't get proper credit for all his time on the job. The high court tossed a petition from Charles Guenther, who did three stints at Lockheed between 1983 and 2017. Guenther had sued the company under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in November 2010, claiming it didn't credit him for his years of experience there after it froze one pension plan and adopted another. Guenther's first tenure at...

