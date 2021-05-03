FTC Fights Facebook Reading Of Justices' AMG Capital Ruling

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has told a D.C. district court that Facebook is wrong in saying a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling shows the commission lacks authority for its case accusing the social media giant of monopolizing the social networking market in the U.S. The FTC filed a response Friday to a notice of supplemental authority from Facebook that pointed to the Supreme Court's April 22 ruling in AMG Capital v. FTC, which found the agency lacks authority to seek restitution or disgorgement in federal court before prosecuting a case through its lengthy administrative proceedings. Facebook had argued the decision supports its contention that...

