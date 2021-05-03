Amazon Knocks NLRB Prosecutors In Walkout Firing Trial

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Amazon accused National Labor Relations Board prosecutors of stalling Monday at trial in a suit alleging the company illegally fired a leader of last year's walkout at its Staten Island warehouse, saying board attorneys' probe into the company's evidentiary disclosures are a distraction from a flimsy case. Monday's hearing was supposed to feature the first merits arguments on allegations that Amazon retaliated against worker Gerald Bryson by firing him for his role in the March 20, 2020, walkout at the company's JFK8 facility over the company's COVID-19 safety protocols and subsequent protests. Instead, prosecutors in the NLRB Office of the General...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS