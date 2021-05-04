Biden Admin. Won't Back Dakota Access Pipeline Shutdown

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has told a D.C. federal court that it doesn't currently support a shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline while the government conducts an environmental review for the project that it expects to last another 10 months. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a filing Monday that it expects to complete a court-ordered environmental impact statement for the crude oil pipeline by March, but said it hasn't come across anything in its review so far to make it back off the Trump administration's opposition to a request from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribes to drain...

