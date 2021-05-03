Health Plan Tries To Sink Ed Asner-Led Age Bias ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The SAG-AFTRA health plan is looking to beat back the latest version of a suit claiming the pandemic-related changes it made to its eligibility requirements violate ERISA and discriminate against older participants like 91-year-old actor Ed Asner, asking a California federal judge to toss the proposed class action. The plan, which provides health care to members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union and their families, argued in its motion to dismiss Friday that the eligibility changes can't be challenged under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Such changes concern the plan's design and mustn't be...

