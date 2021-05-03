Ore. Ranchers Want DC Circ. Rehearing On Tribe Water Rights

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A group of Oregon ranchers on Monday petitioned the D.C. Circuit to rehear a decision that the Klamath Tribes don't need federal approval to assert water rights in Oregon, arguing that the decision left "genuine uncertainty" about state laws. Klamath Tribes have a treaty dating back to 1864 that allows them to communicate — or "call" — with the Oregon Water Resources Department whenever it needs to use its water allocation for fish, but a group of local ranchers, led by Gerald H. Hawkins, claimed this setup without federal approval violates the National Environmental Policy Act. The ranchers wrote in their...

