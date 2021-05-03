Chancery OKs Atty-Client Privilege Waiver In Elon Musk Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Chancery Court late Monday allowed a limited piercing of the attorney-client privilege in a derivative stockholder suit challenging Tesla Inc.'s approval of a potential $55 billion, 10-year compensation deal for company founder Elon Musk. Ruling after a late-day teleconference, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ordered that any requested documents on the award or its disclosure for which Musk was the source or the recipient before the Tesla board approved the deal in early 2018 must be shared with attorneys for stockholders, including those that capture legal advice. "Those documents must be produced, and any privilege between in-house counsel, outside counsel...

