Spacey Sex-Abuse Accuser Denied Bid To Sue Anonymously

Law360, New York (May 3, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A man whose $40 million lawsuit claims actor Kevin Spacey sexually abused him in the 1980s may not proceed anonymously, a Manhattan federal judge held Monday, finding the accuser spoke to others about Spacey for years and identified himself to a magazine for a 2017 article. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan's opinion directs the plaintiff, who has been proceeding as C.D., to file an amended complaint containing his name within 10 days. Also bringing claims against Spacey is Anthony Rapp, one of the main players from the hit Broadway musical "Rent," who claims he fled a party in 1986 after Spacey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS