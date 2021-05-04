4th Circ. Says Va. County Opioid Claims Belong In Fed. Court

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has said that a Virginia county's claims that Express Scripts Pharmacy Inc. and a related company fueled the opioid epidemic in the county have to be hashed out in federal court, noting the companies' status as federal subcontractors. A three-judge appellate panel on Monday reversed a lower court decision that sent the County Board of Arlington County's opioid claims against Express Scripts and ESI Mail Pharmacy Service Inc. to state court, where they had initially been filed. The panel said the claims against ESI should be in federal court, finding that they proved that they had been acting...

