Attys Double Down On $12M Fee Grab In Facebook Deal

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Days after a California federal judge slammed a $12 million fee grab by lawyers representing a class of Facebook users that reached a non-monetary settlement over a data breach suit, class counsel doubled down on their bid Monday, telling the judge the amount is equal to "less than Facebook generates in profits in four hours." Counsel for the class of Facebook users urged U.S. District Judge William Alsup to approve their bid for nearly $12 million in fees and costs, including a $2.1 million bonus, arguing that the non-monetary settlement provides a significant benefit to the public, as it requires the...

