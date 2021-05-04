Raytheon Whistleblower Keeps $1M Jury Win, Loses Back Pay

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge Monday shaved pay damages off a more than $1 million jury award won by a former Raytheon Co. engineer who was demoted after reporting problems with testing U.S. military satellite navigation technology, but kept the rest of the award intact. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn said Bruce Casias doesn't deserve $43,000 in back pay included in the jury's November 2019 award. Although Casias was indeed given a "dead-end reassignment" after raising ethical issues with Raytheon's GPS tests, the judge said, he didn't lose any money in the demotion. "I am compelled to conclude that the jury's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS