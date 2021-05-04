Tech Co. Says ERISA Suit Is Meant For Court, Not Arbitration

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- DST Systems Inc. urged a New York federal judge to certify a class of 10,000 of its employees and retirees in an ERISA case headed for a roughly $79 million settlement, encouraging the judge to ignore objections filed by about 500 workers who want to arbitrate their claims. The tech company argued Monday that arbitration isn't the proper venue to resolve Employee Retirement Income Security Act allegations that DST colluded with investment adviser Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. and RC&G's CEO to pour workers' retirement savings into risky pharmaceutical stock, costing DST employees and retirees more than $100 million. Rather, the...

