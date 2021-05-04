Clinic Gets 2nd Shot At Atty Over Cut Of Settlement

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Regional Specialty Clinic PA should have a chance to pursue a claim that personal injury law firm S.A. Randle & Associates breached a third-party beneficiary contract as part of its lawsuit seeking a cut of a settlement for medical bills, a Texas appellate court said Tuesday. But the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston said the clinic in Sugar Land, Texas, cannot proceed on claims of tortious interference with an existing contract, money-had-and-received and unjust enrichment stemming from the $24,044.65 bill racked up in April 2012 by Randle's client following a car crash. The personal injury suit was settled by Randle...

