Hagens Berman Mishandled $52.8M, Disk Drive Objector Says

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An objector who successfully appealed $52.8 million in attorney fees and costs awarded to Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP for $205 million in optical disk drive price-fixing settlements told a California federal court that the firm's unwillingness to relinquish the disputed funds appears to be "the largest attorney-client misappropriation in history." Objector Conner Erwin argued Friday that after the Ninth Circuit nixed the fees in May 2020, Hagens Berman should have returned the money to clients. Its failure to do so should result in no fee at all, Erwin said. "Mishandling client money is not something the law takes lightly," Erwin...

