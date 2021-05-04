Trade Orgs, Vt. Prolong Net Neutrality Stay For 9th Circ. Ruling

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Internet trade groups and the state of Vermont agreed Monday to continue staying litigation over the state's net neutrality laws until the Ninth Circuit resolves the question of whether California can impose similar restrictions on internet services. In the meantime, state contracts may include caveats requiring internet service providers to adhere to open-internet principles, but ISPs don't have to comply with those provisions until the underlying legal matters get ironed out, according to the court order. The lawsuit at issue, brought by ACA Connects - America's Communications Association, CTIA - The Wireless Association, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association, USTelecom -...

