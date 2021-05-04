Pre-Scandal VW Car Owners Prod 9th Circ. On Damages Fight

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Drivers have told the Ninth Circuit they are entitled to recover damages from Volkswagen for duping them into overpaying for vehicles that were less environmentally friendly than promised, saying their out-of-pocket losses are quantifiable even if they had already sold their cars before Volkswagen's fraud became public. Vehicle owners and lessees who got rid of their Volkswagen vehicles before the German automaker's "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal made headlines in September 2015 filed an opening brief with the Ninth Circuit on Monday insisting that they were among the front-line victims of Volkswagen's fraud and are still owed thousands of dollars for nonexistent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS