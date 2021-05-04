Chinese-Owned Oil Co. Seeks Its Share Of $1B Ecuador Deal

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- An oil company with ties to the Chinese government can seek its share of a nearly $1 billion settlement Ecuador agreed to pay to a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp. after shutting down a project to explore for oil deep in the country's rainforest, an international tribunal has ruled. Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. filed a petition in New York federal court Monday to enforce the approximately $392 million award against Occidental Exploration and Production Co., which it won in March after an International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal concluded that the the Texas-based company had breached a provision of a 2006 deal the...

