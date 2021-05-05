Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Liberty Mutual Seeks $6.8M In Unpaid Premiums From Client

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual is seeking $6.8 million in unpaid premiums and damages from a Georgia-based contractor that it says failed to pay premiums for subcontractors that did not have their own workplace compensation insurance.

In a suit filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Georgia, Liberty Mutual said that Jon Brian Contracting LLC failed to insure its subcontractors from May 2017 through May 2019, causing the insurance company to pay out $350,000 to settle two workers' compensation claims from uninsured subcontractors it had hired.

Jon Brian Contracting owes at least $1.4 million on one policy, and at least $5.3 million on a...

