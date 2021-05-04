$95M Tableau Stock-Drop Settlement Gets Initial OK

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday granted preliminary approval of a $95 million settlement in a class action accusing tech company Tableau Software of misleading investors about threats that competitors posed to its bottom line. The move brings Tableau closer to resolving a pair of Exchange Act claims brought on behalf of thousands of investors alleging the business-analytics firm painted a rosy picture of its financial prospects for shareholders, even as it knew competitors such as Amazon and Microsoft were siphoning off its client base with lower-cost alternatives. "The proposal is procedurally fair, substantively fair, and certainly should be sent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS