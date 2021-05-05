Latham, Duane Morris Lead Carlyle's $300M REIT Financing

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group Inc., guided by Latham, said Wednesday it's providing up to $300 million in credit to Duane Morris-represented Four Springs Capital Trust to help the real estate investment trust expand its portfolio of more than 100 industrial, medical and retail properties. Four Springs, which buys, owns and manages single-tenant properties, has about 120 properties spread across 29 states and expects to close on $250 million in real estate assets over the next year, according to the joint statement. In March, the REIT separately announced its acquisition of a 312,000-square-foot distribution facility in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on a long-term lease to Amazon...

