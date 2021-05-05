NYC Lyft Drivers Want Redo Of Log-Off Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- New York City Lyft drivers have urged a federal judge to reconsider her arbitration order in a lawsuit alleging that the ride-hailing giant improperly logged drivers out of the app if they did not hit a monthly 180-ride quota, saying the judge overlooked contract terms that merits keeping the case in court. Lead plaintiff MD Islam pressed U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Tuesday to reconsider her March ruling that Lyft Inc.'s arbitration agreement is still enforceable under New York state law, even after Judge Abrams said ride-share or ride-hail drivers like Islam are exempt from arbitration under Section 1 of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS