Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Developer Sees Claims Trimmed From $100M EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge trimmed several counts, including a claim for civil theft that could carry damages, from a suit brought by two Chinese nationals alleging a real estate developer duped foreign investors out of $100 million through an EB-5 visa scheme.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Tuesday tossed two aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty claims and claims of conversion and civil theft as insufficiently pled and told the plaintiffs they would not be given a fourth chance to amend the claims against real estate developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II and several entities he controls....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!