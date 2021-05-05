Developer Sees Claims Trimmed From $100M EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge trimmed several counts, including a claim for civil theft that could carry damages, from a suit brought by two Chinese nationals alleging a real estate developer duped foreign investors out of $100 million through an EB-5 visa scheme. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Tuesday tossed two aiding and abetting a breach of fiduciary duty claims and claims of conversion and civil theft as insufficiently pled and told the plaintiffs they would not be given a fourth chance to amend the claims against real estate developer Nicholas A. Mastroianni II and several entities he controls....

