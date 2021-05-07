Veteran Media Attorney Joins Ballard Spahr In New York

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Former First Look Media and The New Yorker general counsel Lynn Oberlander will join Ballard Spahr LLP's New York office as of counsel, according to the law firm. Oberlander, who will provide the firm broad media law counsel, told Law360 Pulse on Friday that she is excited to join Ballard Spahr's media practice group, which is spread across several offices throughout the country. Ballard Spahr said Oberlander's work will include general counsel services, prebroadcast and prepublication review, fair use review and analysis, newsgathering and newsroom policies, among other areas. The law firm said Oberlander will also serve on its team of...

