Airport Food Workers Urge Cert. In Timecard Adjustments Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Food service workers at Chicago Midway International Airport and elsewhere urged an Illinois federal judge to conditionally certify their collective action, saying they faced a similar company policy that shorted them on pay by manipulating timecards and making them work off the clock. In a motion Wednesday, the workers said the judge should let SSP America Inc. employees nationwide proceed as a conditional collective because the company providing food services at dozens of airports subjected them to the same headquarters-driven policies to avoid paying full wages. "SSP America had a common policy or plan to control the cost of labor by...

