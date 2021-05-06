Calif. Court Says Arbitrator's Pain Pill Use Can't Wipe Award

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Wednesday refused to vacate an arbitration award issued by an arbitrator who during a hearing took pain medication that "would knock a horse out," finding that the business partners who flagged the pill use waited too long to do so. In the underlying dispute, Brian Alper and Brett Ballou had accused their business partners, Pasquale Rotella and his company Insomniac Inc., of breaching their partnership agreement by allegedly organizing a music festival that competed with a festival put on by their partnership. After a nine-day arbitration hearing, the arbitrator ruled in favor of Rotella and Insomniac,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS