Ex-Princess Cruise Worker Fights Arbitration In Injury Case

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A former Princess Cruise Lines crew member seeking compensation for a permanent injury has told a California federal court that his claim doesn't belong in arbitration in Bermuda, where the company is incorporated, saying the cruise line effectively waived its right to enforce the terms of the employment agreement's arbitration clause. Serbian citizen Tomislav Radonjic said Wednesday in opposing Princess Cruise Lines Ltd.'s motion to compel arbitration that Bermudan proceedings don't fairly treat seafarers under the Jones Act, a U.S. law through which injured seamen can make negligence claims. Seafarers are "wards of the court" and, thus, a protected class of...

