Ga. Judges Say GM CEO Can Be Deposed Over Fatal Crash

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Georgia appellate judges said Thursday that General Motors CEO Mary Barra can be deposed in a lawsuit against the company over an alleged vehicle defect that reportedly caused a Georgia woman's fatal crash. The Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed a state trial court's denial of a protective order requested by General Motors LLC to shield Barra from giving testimony in the case brought by widower Robert Buchanan. His wife died after crashing her 2007 Chevy Trailblazer in November 2014, allegedly because of the failure of the vehicle's electronic stability control system. A three-judge appellate panel rejected GM's bid for it to...

