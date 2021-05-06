Justices Told US Courts Can Order Arbitral Discovery Abroad

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Aerospace parts maker Servotronics Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday that federal courts should be allowed to order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad, arguing that Congress nixed key language from a law that would have limited such an order. Section 1782 of the U.S. Code was amended by the U.S. Congress in 1964 with the clear intent of expanding the scope of the prior version of the statute, Servotronics told the justices. "Nothing in the text of the statute carves out an exception for foreign or international arbitral tribunals convened by private parties to resolve commercial disputes," it...

