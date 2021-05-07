Judge Won't Combine Chiquita Terror Suits Already In MDL

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge declined Thursday to further consolidate six lawsuits already part of a multidistrict litigation accusing Chiquita Brands International of funding a right-wing Colombian paramilitary group. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra rejected plaintiffs' motion to consolidate six suits into two, one in Florida and another in Ohio, after finding that further consolidation beyond inclusion in the MDL would not be any more efficient. "Any economy of scale to be achieved by consolidation of related cases has already occurred through the consolidation of these cases as member cases within this MDL," Judge Marra said. The plaintiffs had argued that...

