Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robinhood Data Breach Suit Trimmed, But Still In Play

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Robinhood customers who say their accounts were hacked can pursue some of their claims against the popular stock-trading platform, including allegations that Robinhood maintained lax security measures, a California magistrate judge found.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen trimmed about half the claims facing Robinhood Financial LLC and Robinhood Securities LLC, but allowed claims such as negligence and violations of California's Consumer Privacy Act to proceed. The customers, led by Siddharth Mehta, are allowed to try again on the claims that were dismissed, court filings show.

Mehta and a proposed class of Robinhood users argued that Robinhood failed to maintain industry-standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!