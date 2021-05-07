Robinhood Data Breach Suit Trimmed, But Still In Play

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Robinhood customers who say their accounts were hacked can pursue some of their claims against the popular stock-trading platform, including allegations that Robinhood maintained lax security measures, a California magistrate judge found. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen trimmed about half the claims facing Robinhood Financial LLC and Robinhood Securities LLC, but allowed claims such as negligence and violations of California's Consumer Privacy Act to proceed. The customers, led by Siddharth Mehta, are allowed to try again on the claims that were dismissed, court filings show. Mehta and a proposed class of Robinhood users argued that Robinhood failed to maintain industry-standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS