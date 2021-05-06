IP Forecast: 2nd Circ. To Hear Funder's Fake Nikes Fine Fight

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A litigation funder that's trying to collect a $1.8 billion counterfeiting judgment over fake Nikes will make its case on Monday before the Second Circuit to overturn a ruling stopping it from collecting $150 million in penalties against a group of Chinese banks — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck for the coming week. A three-judge panel in Manhattan is set to hear Next Investments LLC's arguments that a lower court wrongly denied its bid for $150 million against a group of Chinese banks. Next Investments alleges the banks didn't do enough to freeze assets tied to...

