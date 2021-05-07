Dermatology Case Tapped As Bellwether In Generic Drug MDL

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has selected a case from state enforcers over dermatology treatments to serve as a bellwether in the multidistrict litigation over price-fixing in the generic-drug industry. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe issued an order on Friday making the bellwether choice, after a criminal case lodged against Teva Pharmaceuticals upended the previous selection of a case centered around that company to serve as one of the first to go to trial in the MDL. The order said the court has to balance the concerns of the criminal investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice — and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS