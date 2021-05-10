High-End Hotel Slams Builder's Trial Expert In Nuisance Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Owners of a luxury hotel in North Carolina asked a federal judge to exclude expert testimony Monday in a nuisance suit over a government construction project near the hotel, calling it an unproven personal opinion lacking any methodology or analysis. Soho Wilmington LLC filed suit against project developer SCP-EW River Place LLC and general contractor Barnhill Contracting Co. after a three-month project stretched to nearly two years, allegedly blocking access to the hotel and damaging its reputation with "uncleanliness, noise, and odors." The complaint has survived two motions to dismiss and a motion for summary judgment. In a blistering motion filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS