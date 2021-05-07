11th Circ. Rejects RICO, ADA Suit Against Mobile Home Park

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit declined Friday to revive a suit accusing a Florida mobile home park owner and its employees of scheming to dupe homeowners into accepting more expensive land rental terms and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the appellate panel disagreed with some of the lower court's reasoning. In an unpublished opinion, the appeals court said it agreed with the district court that the individual homeowners of the Schalamar Creek Mobile Home Park in Lakeland, Florida, lack standing to bring their claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. And although the panel said the lower...

