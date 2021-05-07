Fed Circ. Revives Pharmacist's Whistleblower Case

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday found that a Merit Systems Protection Board administrative judge was wrong to throw out a whistleblower's case by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pharmacist accusing her superiors of improperly disciplining employees, reviving the case and reassigning it to a different judge "given the magnitude" of the error. A three-judge panel ordered the MSFB to take another look at the case of Debra Tao, a pharmacist who works in the VA's Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and alleged that she was given a three-day suspension after she reported getting harassed by her immediate supervisor. Last year,...

