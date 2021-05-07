Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed Circ. Revives Pharmacist's Whistleblower Case

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday found that a Merit Systems Protection Board administrative judge was wrong to throw out a whistleblower's case by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pharmacist accusing her superiors of improperly disciplining employees, reviving the case and reassigning it to a different judge "given the magnitude" of the error.

A three-judge panel ordered the MSFB to take another look at the case of Debra Tao, a pharmacist who works in the VA's Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and alleged that she was given a three-day suspension after she reported getting harassed by her immediate supervisor. Last year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!