Feds Broaden Bribery Case Against Ex-Cook County Official

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Chicago have expanded their bribery case against a former Cook County official they'd initially charged over his work for a red-light camera company, adding charges that pinpoint his role in bribery schemes involving other public officials. Prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against Patrick Doherty on Thursday, claiming that beyond his bribes for the camera company, he also executed bribery schemes with former Cook County Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski, who's pled guilty to extortion, and former Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval, who'd admitted he'd accepted bribes but died in December following a COVID-19 hospitalization. The latest indictment also charges Doherty with several counts...

