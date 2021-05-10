1st Circ. Affirms UBS Win In $70M Puerto Rico Arbitration Row

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has refused to disturb UBS Financial Services' arbitration win over a client's $70 million loss from Puerto Rico's bond market collapse, saying the client's arbitrator bias claims would require certain statutory interpretations that the U.S. Supreme Court "has cautioned against." The three-judge panel's published opinion authored by U.S. District Judge Joseph Normand Laplante, who was sitting by designation, affirmed the District of Puerto Rico's ruling that denied the Asociación de Empleados del Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Rico's motion to vacate and granted UBS Financial Services Inc.'s motion to confirm the arbitration award. AEELA urged the First Circuit...

