'Varsity Blues' Cost Me 'Life's Work,' Ex-TPG Exec Tells Court

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A California private equity executive who pled guilty in the "Varsity Blues" bribery scandal said Friday he's suffered enough since giving up his "life's work" at TPG Capital, asking a Massachusetts federal court to accept an agreed-upon three-month prison sentence. The prosecution and defense are both asking that William McGlashan Jr. get three months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine for aiding and abetting wire fraud when he paid ACT test-fixer William "Rick" Singer a $50,000 bribe to rig his son's exam scores in 2017. But McGlashan's sentencing memo argues he's been...

