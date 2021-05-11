Models Slam Agency's 'Hyperbolic' Bid To Trim Wage Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New York modeling agency can't escape a suit on the grounds that the claims are incompatible, a proposed class of models said, arguing that the firm's "hyperbolic" dismissal bid attempted to distract from the central wage issues. In a federal court filing, the models urged the judge to deny Major Model Management Inc.'s partial motion to dismiss their Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law claims, arguing that alternate legal theories based on the same factual allegations are allowed and don't cancel each other out. "Defendants' arguments confuse inconsistent factual allegations with the alternatively pled legal theories contained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS