Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Models Slam Agency's 'Hyperbolic' Bid To Trim Wage Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New York modeling agency can't escape a suit on the grounds that the claims are incompatible, a proposed class of models said, arguing that the firm's "hyperbolic" dismissal bid attempted to distract from the central wage issues.

In a federal court filing, the models urged the judge to deny Major Model Management Inc.'s partial motion to dismiss their Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law claims, arguing that alternate legal theories based on the same factual allegations are allowed and don't cancel each other out.

"Defendants' arguments confuse inconsistent factual allegations with the alternatively pled legal theories contained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!