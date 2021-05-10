Soros Says Steinmetz Must Appear For $10B Mining Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Billionaire investor George Soros urged a New York federal judge to force Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz to appear in court for a deposition related to a $10 billion lawsuit over a contract to mine valuable iron ore deposits in Guinea. Steinmetz secured and lost an iron mining agreement with Guinea and claims Soros sabotaged the contract — both sides have previously alleged during the course of this suit that their opponent was trying to avoid taking responsibility for the revoked arrangement. Soros wrote in a Friday memo supporting his request to make Steinmetz appear for the deposition that as the "namesake and...

