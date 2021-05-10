Class Counsel Seek $10.3M In Fees From $31M Keurig Deal

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Counsel for indirect purchasers who secured a $31 million settlement last year with Keurig Green Mountain Inc. over allegations that it monopolizes the market for single-serve coffee packs have requested $12.6 million to cover their fees and expenses. In a memorandum filed Friday in New York federal court, the attorneys from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP characterized their request as fair and reasonable in light of the length, complexity and risks involved in pursuing the litigation. "The risks that [indirect purchaser plaintiffs'] counsel faced were significant and consisted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS