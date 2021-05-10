Antitrust Suit Against Steam Heads To Wash. Fed. Court

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The company behind the popular gaming platform Steam and the proposed class of gamers suing the outfit for alleged antitrust violations over its pricing policies have agreed to move the case to federal court in Washington state. Valve Corp. and the putative class filed a stipulation with the California federal court currently overseeing the case on Friday, saying the sides have agreed to transfer the dispute to the Western District of Washington, where Valve is based. The move comes about a month after the gamers dropped a number of developers from the suit and filed an amended complaint naming only Valve,...

