Judge Raises Litigation Risks, Doubts In $2B Roundup Deal

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing the $2 billion settlement for future claims that Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup causes cancer said Wednesday he had serious concerns for consumers who have been exposed to the weedkiller but have not yet been found to have cancer, especially the potential for the U.S. Supreme Court to wipe out their claims. While U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said he was coming around to the idea that the deal could be reasonable for one group of potential plaintiffs who have developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma but have not filed suit, he was much more concerned about those Roundup users, referred...

